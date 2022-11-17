Bryan Cranston And Hope Davis Get Tense In The Trailer For Your Honor Season 2

Among some of the biggest strengths of AMC's flagship drama "Breaking Bad" is its cast. It's unsurprising, then, that Hank Schrader actor Dean Norris claims "Breaking Bad" led to new opportunities for many of its lead actors, including star Bryan Cranston. Among his work in the wake of "Breaking Bad" is the Showtime drama "Your Honor," in which he stars as a judge named Michael Desiato.

The plot of "Your Honor" Season 1 kicks off when Michael's son Adam (Hunter Doohan) crashes into and kills a teenager that turns out to be the son of a mob boss named Jimmy Baxter (Michael Stuhlbarg). Michael, therefore, decides to do everything in his power, regardless of legality, to free his son from his unfortunate entanglement with this crime family.

When "Your Honor" Season 1 first aired, it functioned as a complete miniseries. In fact, there were once no plans for a second season of "Your Honor." Those plans have since changed, however, and "Your Honor" Season 2 is on its way. With its January 2023 season premiere fast approaching, Showtime has just released a lengthy trailer previewing what's next for Michael after the events that upended his life in Season 1.