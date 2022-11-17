Walker Independence's Gabriela Quezada Dreams Of More Scenes With Katie Findlay - Exclusive

Lucia has yet to interact with several characters on the show, but it's not for Quezada's lack of interest. In fact, she has somewhat of a bucket list of actors and characters she wants more scenes with, or to engage with on the show for the first time.

"I definitely want more scenes with Katie [Findlay]'s character, Kate. I adore Katie," Quezada told Looper. "I would love to have more with everybody, really. I would love scenes with Kat. I would love scenes with Abby. I'd love scenes with Kai. There's some stuff coming up in today's episode [1.4] with Calian [and me], and I don't think I talk to Tom at all, now that I think about it. That would be fun, too."

Given that we're only about halfway through the show, are plenty more opportunities for Lucia to get some more screen time with various characters and actors on the show. "I'm hoping as the season goes on and the episodes go on, I have more opportunit[ies] to get to interact with the different characters. Everyone is so great, and that's the truth, and we all get to hang out during our off time, which is so nice," she added. "But then when I realize, 'Wait, I haven't even gotten an opportunity to be with them as Lucia,' it makes me realize, 'Wait, we need that.' Hopefully, in the near future, we'll get some more of that."