Brendan Fraser Explains How Matt Damon Helped Him Land A Role In School Ties

When "School Ties" was released in 1992, it met with very mixed reviews. Despite featuring a who's who of up-and-coming actors like Brendan Fraser, Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Chris O'Donnell, and Cole Hauser, the heavy subject matter concerning antisemitism and prejudices didn't attract a lot of fans. But while the film bombed at the box office, only making $14 million against its $18 million budget (via Box Office Mojo), it has since gone on to be considered one of Damon and Fraser's best movies.

As it was Fraser's first feature film, its theme resonated with him. "It's a film about wanting to belong," Fraser told GQ. "Sooner or later we've all felt like we've had our nose pressed up against the glass, and we've wanted to be a part of what was on the inside and there was something keeping us out. And that's who David Greene was. He was good enough, but he wasn't accepted because of his fundamental existence."

Although they start out as friends, Damon's character, Charlie Dillon, ends up butting heads with Fraser's David due to the former's insecurities and his jealousy of the latter's accomplishments on the football field. But the dynamic between the two actors was nothing like their on-screen counterparts, with Fraser feeling strongly that Damon helped him get the role, without even realizing it.