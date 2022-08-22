Here's Why Brendan Fraser Might Finally Win An Academy Award

During the '90s and early noughties, Brendan Fraser was all over the big screen. Movies such as "The Mummy" trilogy and "George of the Jungle" showed that he could be a leading man in popular blockbusters with an adventurous element. However, the actor's oeuvre has always been versatile, as evidenced by credits ranging from "Looney Tunes: Back in Action," to "Bedazzled" to the divisive Oscar-winning drama "Crash."

Unfortunately, Fraser took a step back from the limelight in the mid-2000s. The actor certainly didn't stop working, but movies such as "Journey to the End of the Night" and "Inkheart" didn't set the world on fire. He also played Elvis in the dark comedy "Pawn Shop Chronicles," which will go down in history as one of Fraser's most bizarre roles.

It can be argued that the actor's popularity waned for a minute, but a comeback appears to be on the cards. A successful stint on television launched Fraser back into the spotlight, but his film career looks set to flourish once again thanks to Darren Aronofsky's "The Whale," which is already being tipped to earn Fraser his first-ever Academy Award.