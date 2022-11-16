We Have A Better Idea Of What Bill Skarsgård's Marquis Does In John Wick 4 Now

Distributor Lionsgate premiered a lengthy trailer for the fourth film in the "John Wick" franchise on November 10. This "John Wick: Chapter 4" trailer, which includes a number of small details some viewers may have missed, gave viewers its first extended look at the plot of the film since its announcement. As seen in the trailer, a character named the Marquis de Gramont, portrayed by Bill Skarsgård, seems to be either the primary antagonist of "Chapter 4" or at least a significant adversary for Keanu Reeves' titular character.

When, in June of 2021, news of Skarsgård's casting broke, fans were enthusiastic in large part, citing his role as Pennywise the Clown in Andy Muschietti's "It" films as well as the overall talent of the Skarsgård family as reasons for their excitement. Since then, Skarsgård has appeared in the acclaimed 2022 horror movie "Barbarian," adding another highlight to his growing resume.

Roughly one month after his casting was announced, Skarsgård characterized his "John Wick 4" role in notably vague terms, leaving The Marquis shrouded in mystery. Now, with the film's release roughly six months away, its director Chad Stahelski discussed The Marquis de Gramont in an interview about some of the new characters introduced in "Chapter 4," providing some of the first concrete details about The Marquis since the news of Skarsgård's casting first began circulating.