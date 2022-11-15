The White Lotus' Meghann Fahy Teases The Possibility Of Daphne Being The Killer

While the first season of "The White Lotus" took viewers to the shores of Hawaii, the latest episodes bring us to a resort on the beaches of Sicily. Season 2 is very different, thanks to the new setting, and there's another batch of upper-crust guests checking in. However, the main question on everyone's mind is the same: who is the killer this time around?

We quickly learn about the new characters and their various motivations, including Ethan (Will Sharpe) and Harper Spiller (Aubrey Plaza), who are on a couples vacation with Cameron (Theo James) and Daphne Sullivan. Played by actress Meghann Fahy, Daphne doesn't seem like she's capable of being so ruthless and cold-blooded ... at first. Daphne, who's rarely seen without an Aperol spritz in her hand, initially comes across as simple-minded and privileged. She acts as a foil for Harper, who can't seem to simply let go and enjoy herself. Each exchange between the two exemplifies the cracks in their marriages, laying bare their faults and desires. Just when we think we know what to expect from Daphne, a scene between the two characters in the most recent episode hints that there might be more to her than meets the eye. According to Fahy, Daphne is a wolf in sheep's clothing.