Where The Wakandans Send T'Challa's Body In Black Panther 2's Funeral Scene

Wakanda's City of the Dead plays a prominent role in "Black Panther," though it's depicted as less of a burial ground and more of a ceremonial area. This is where the original Heart-Shaped Herb garden grows before Erik Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan) destroyed the remaining crop, and this is where Black Panthers embark on the ancestral plane as they ingest the herb and meet familial spirits. Of course, the place is still called "The City of the Dead" and full of former Black Panthers' helms, so it's quite obviously also a burial ground. In the comics, the location's full meaning is made even clearer. The comics version of the City of the Dead is usually known as the Necropolis, and it's explicitly stated to be the official burial ground for Black Panthers throughout history.

Since current Black Panther Shuri (Letitia Wright) steers clear of spiritual matters for much of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," it's easy to forget that the high-tech Wakanda even has a place like this. However, since her mother, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), very much embraces tradition, it's quite likely that T'Challa's casket is headed in the City of the Dead.

Of course, it's worth noting that the place received extensive fire damage when Killmonger burned down the country's Heart-Shaped Herb stash. As such, it's possible that the City of the Dead is still under renovation, which may be why the movie didn't explicitly show T'Challa being laid to rest there. Besides, the whole "casket rises up" thing is a pretty eye-catching way to introduce the royal airship's tractor beam, which plays an important role later in the movie.