Namor Actually Wins In Wakanda Forever (Despite Losing)

Warning: Spoilers for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."

Namor (Tenoch Huerta) has a significantly different origin story in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" than he does in the comics. The film gave Namor the nickname "K'uk'ulkan," a term that, according to World History Encyclopedia, is the name of a feathered serpent god in Mesoamerican mythology. This was part of the movie's rewrite of Namor where, instead of being the ruler of Atlantis, he rules over Talokan, a hybrid of Atlantis from the comics and Tlalocan–the level of the afterlife reserved for those who died water-related deaths–in Aztec mythology (per Mythopedia). This gave the film both a chance to avoid confusion with the DC Universe which already has a superhero living in Atlantis and a chance to create a rich backstory for yet another culture that, like Wakanda, was founded by people of color and flourished into something beyond what western society has achieved.

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Huerta talked about what it meant to him to be playing a character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that has darker skin. "This is the first superhero with an Indigenous background, a Mesoamerican background," Huerta told the Times. "It's a brown-skinned guy. This ancient culture is in his roots. And he speaks like me. We are making history. I told them, 'Let's do something to be proud of.'" In the comics, Namor is the son of an English explorer and Princess Fen of Atlantis, giving him none of the Mesoamerican origins that he has in the movie.

Namor is a complex character that shifts between hero and villain in the comics, and, while he seems to be bested by Shuri (Letitia Wright) at the end of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," did he not get exactly what he wanted?