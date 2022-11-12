Here's The Comic Book Story That Inspired Namor And Wakanda's Conflict In Black Panther 2

Contains spoilers for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

One of the most devastating moments in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" comes when Namor (Tenoch Huerta) floods Wakanda's capital. The scene is brutal, with members of the once-untouchable nation scrambling to survive the attack, and fans on social media have been discussing the scene since the film's premiere. Redditor u/Sheck007 declared, "The flood of Wakanda is pure beauty."

Meanwhile, Twitter user @TheJessieWoo chose to focus on the resulting death of Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett). "​​Angela Bassett better get her Oscar. That's all I know!" they tweeted. Speaking to Vanity Fair, Bassett acknowledged that she needed to hone her swimming skills to appear in the film, which features many water scenes. "Black girls have this history with water and their hair," Bassett explained. "Some of us can't swim all that well, because it's going to mess up that press and curl. It's a whole thing."

The specific shot of Namor flooding the nation of Wakanda actually has its origin in the comics, although he does so for very different reasons.