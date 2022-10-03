Namor's Nickname In Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Explained

In the aforementioned trailer for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," M'Baku, leader of Wakanda's Jabari Tribe, says "His people do not call him general or king. They call him K'uk'ulkan, the feather serpent god."

Kukulcan is, in fact, the name for a feathered serpent god in the mythologies of many cultures in Mesoamerica including the Aztecs, although his Aztec incarnation is better known as Ce Acatl Topiltzin Quetzalocóatl (per World History Encyclopedia). Quetzalocóatl is said to have been from Tollan, the capital of the Toltec civilization which were the predecessors to the Aztecs, and traveled east to bring important cultural innovations, vowing to one day return. While Kukulcan aka Quetzalocóatl and Tlaloc aren't technically the same god in Aztec mythology, Tlaloc is the god of rain and Kulkulcan is known to be a bringer of rain. Therefore, the movie might be trying to fuse together the mythologies behind Tlaloc and Kulkulcan. This could explain the character's ability to fly, which is somewhat of a mystery in the comics as neither of his parents possess that ability. It also explains the headdress the character has been seen wearing in images from the movie, such as on the cover of the November issue of Empire Magazine.

Thus, the movie seems to be bringing Aztec history and mythology into this sequel, possibly even providing as rich of a backstory as the first film gave to Wakanda itself. And since many cultures believed that Kulkulcan was a sort of cultural savior destined to return to them, it's possible that even the people of Wakanda have foretold his coming.

There's a lot to speculate on until all the questions are answered when "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" comes out on November 11.