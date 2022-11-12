Black Panther Fans Are Confused About Namor's People And The Blip

The Blip was a huge event for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With a single snap, Thanos (Josh Brolin) eliminated half of the life from the universe at the end of "Avengers: Infinity War," only for The Avengers to bring all the dead back after a five-year absence in "Avengers: Endgame." The Disney+ series "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" dove headfirst into the finer points of the Blip, featuring a terrorist group called the Flag Smashers led by Karli Morgenthau (Erin Kellyman). They represented the people who did not die in the Blip, yet found themselves in crisis with the dead returning to reclaim their old lives.

In an interview for "Marvel's The Falcon and The Winter Soldier Collector's Special," Kellyman described what it was like to make Morgenthau into less of a clear-cut villain due to her representing the displaced people after the events of the Blip. "Even though everything that she's doing is from a good place, her actions don't really follow that," Kellyman explained. "She begins trying to create change with more force and starts to deteriorate a little bit. So it was quite interesting to play that switch in her — where she's like, 'OK, I'm gonna leave a mark. This is my legacy' — rather than [the character just having] a Robin Hood kind of vibe, you know?" (via Marvel). So, even though Morgenthau does evil things, her motivations are less strictly immoral than in the comics, as there is something to be said for her cause.

Despite the Blip being a major event in the MCU that takes place over the course of five years, in the new movie "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," the famous event doesn't really come up, even when it should.