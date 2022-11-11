Let The Right One In's Kevin Carroll On How The Horror Genre Can Uniquely Tackle Subjects Like Addiction - Exclusive

Kevin Carroll seems to be drawn to darker roles. On how this role is different from his roles like "The Walking Dead" and "Lucifer," and if there are any costars from those shows that he want to join this cast, Carroll said, "Oh my god. Yes. I can't call names because I would get all kinds of phone calls if people would [get] mad, but I think that as a genre, this is an exciting way to tell stories." He added, "These worlds give us the latitude to include a lot of human emotions ... It can hold different genres of storytelling and be set in a world of vampires."

On many occasions, dramas set in supernatural worlds showcase human problems even better than stories set in our own world. "It gives us a context to play and expand on storylines," Carrol continued. "It's a very creative space for writers. What happens is it creates a lot of room for you to play and go all over the map emotionally. I love [this genre] for those reasons. One thing that's different about this is, it's been a long time since I've seen a buddy-buddy connection role come along that was not only about the men accomplishing something but had a real, solid emotional component set in it. I hadn't done anything like this before, so I thought this would be an interesting challenge."

The new series boasts some pretty great writing, too. Carroll noted, "Andrew [Hinderaker]'s a writer, and he's from the theater, so that excited me. Then when I watched the source material, the original movie, I was hooked. I thought the movie was great. It was different. It's ultimately a love story."

New episodes of "Let the Right One In" air Sundays on Showtime.