The Best Season Of The Walking Dead, According To 45% Of Fans

The AMC adaptation of Robert Kirkman's "Walking Dead" comic arrived on the small screen in October of 2010 and became a near-instant pop culture phenomenon. Viewers couldn't help but get invested in this post-apocalyptic world occupied by flesh-eating zombies and a rapidly shrinking band of survivors determined to make a better life for themselves. It launched actors such as Norman Reedus and Lauren Cohan into international superstardom, brought on a zombie media craze, and even launched an ever-expanding franchise that the minds behind it show little sign of giving up on.

Still, for as groundbreaking as "The Walking Dead" was for some time, it couldn't last forever. For those who didn't already give up on the show for one reason or another, the worst news imaginable arrived in 2020: Season 11 of "The Walking Dead" would be its final batch of episodes. While most of the fan-favorite characters will star in spin-off titles of their own, seeing the series that started it all finally bid audiences farewell is undoubtedly sad. After all, 11 seasons of TV spread over a decade-plus is nothing to scoff at, even if the quality of some seasons wasn't the best.

In hindsight, 45% of "Walking Dead" fans would agree that this season of the show endures as the best of them all.