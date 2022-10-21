Let The Right One In's Anika Noni Rose, Kevin Carroll, And Ian Foreman Discuss The Vampire Genre - Exclusive Interview

[Anika], you've done a significant number of fun, lighthearted pieces — roles like "[The] Princess and the Frog," "Dreamgirls," and "Jingle Jangle." What was that transition like, going to a much darker role in this show? Are there any cast members from those projects you'd like to see on this one?

Anika Noni Rose: I welcome good actors anywhere. If I'm doing a project, I welcome good actors all around. I've done a lot of drama, so it wasn't a difficult move for me to step into that. Even within "Jingle Jangle," my character was dramatic. She was going through something. I miss comedy, but I find that this is interesting to be in a genre piece [while] also bringing true life to the genre piece. So no, I didn't have to do anything extraordinary to be doing this, but I do enjoy it.

Did any of your work on those roles help inspire any choices on this one?

Rose: Not the roles that you mentioned, no.

What has it been like working with Demián [Bichir]?

Rose: [Jokingly] With Demián, he is a horror. Where is he? He's terrible. He only wants green M&Ms.

He's lovely. He's a really charming person. He's a very tenderhearted and caring person. And he's also fun. He looks for the fun. He's very silly, and it is a safe space when you're working with him. You can't say that about everyone, but I'm very grateful to say that that is the case.

Were you a fan of the original book and movie? What do you think [is] from [them], and what do you think [they] do differently?

Rose: I'm a great fan of the original movie. I read the book. I thought it was amazing. We're taking those questions of humanity and where the break in humanity lies and bringing them into what we're doing. It's an exploration of humanity, particularly when you are dealing with monsters. While you're looking at the monster, that in itself is an exploration of humanity. Where do we connect? Where do we depart? Where do we overlap?