Enola Holmes 2's Henry Cavill Discusses Improvising With Millie Bobby Brown - Exclusive

When it comes to describing Enola Holmes, Cavill said, "Enola Holmes — she is bombastic, driven, and irrepressible." We see those characteristics play out more than ever in the sequel, where Enola even manages to pull a fast one on Sherlock himself.

The duo also has a highly comedic scene where an exasperated Enola takes care of a very inebriated Sherlock. On what that sequence was like to film with Bobby Brown and whether either of them improvised in the moment, Cavill recalled, "Yes, there was plenty of improvising. There [are] things that don't make the cut sometimes, and there was plenty of stuff done there which was a lot of fun to do but not fitting for the pace or the moment and how they want to present it. But lots of improv. The script was very much a shell which we worked from, and Millie's a wonderful actor to improv with."

While there was plenty that didn't make it in, Cavill likes to focus on the final product. He noted, "I'd prefer never to talk about those kind[s] of things. The movie is wonderful as it is." Well, he's not wrong there.