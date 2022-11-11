Who Voices Shuri's AI Griot In Black Panther: Wakanda Forever?

The reviews for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" are starting to trickle in, both from professional critics and fans on social media. And the overall verdict is largely positive (via Rotten Tomatoes). Sure, some moviegoers and their poor bladders were unhappy with its 2-hour and 41-minute run time, but aside from that, the praise is abundant. Fans were especially impressed with the actors' performances, as well as how well the heart and soul of everyone working hard on the project shined through to give Chadwick Boseman the tribute he deserved.

But there was one performance in the movie that will likely go overlooked by the vast majority of viewers. In both the original "Black Panther" and the newly debuted sequel, Shuri has an artificial intelligence (AI) program named Griot which, unlike other techno-entities in the MCU, is monotone and succinct, though it has more to say in the sequel. But there's a very famous celebrity responsible for voicing Griot, and once you realize who it is, it makes the film that much better.