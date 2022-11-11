What's So Special About That Comic Sheldon Wants In Young Sheldon Season 6, Episode 7?

"Young Sheldon" explores its titular character's many lovable quirks and builds off the original series' groundbreaking foundation in a variety of enthralling ways. The spin-off references "The Big Bang Theory" multiple times through exciting and creative narrative choices like Sheldon's (Iain Armitage) tutoring experiences and Mary's (Zoe Perry) writing hobby. "Young Sheldon" further develops Sheldon's character even after the original series has ended while using it to foreshadow what we already know.

Season 6, Episode 7, "A Tougher Nut and a Note on File," showcases Sheldon's more obsessive side as he does everything he can to get his hands on an elusive comic book. The comic in question may not be as significant as the picture it paints of the zany scientist, who soon aspires to create an online database first for comics and then for research projects to connect grantors and grantees. However, it's still a fun pick that nevertheless depicts Sheldon's expansive taste in heroes.