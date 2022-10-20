Young Sheldon Season 6, Episode 4 Isn't The First Time Viewers Have Seen Sheldon In An All-Consuming Scientific Crisis

One of the many enjoyable qualities of "Young Sheldon" is the prequel's ability to lovingly call back to "The Big Bang Theory." This often contextualizes one of the titular character's many quirks that he consistently explains at length like his iconic spot on the couch. In "Young Sheldon," we witness the adolescent scientist (Iain Armitage) grow and develop into the zany physicist we fell in love with on "The Big Bang Theory" through events that sometimes mirror the original series.

In Season 6 Episode 4, The Cooper family continues adjusting to their new life, which is chock full of family complications. Georgie (Montana Jordan) and his expecting not-girlfriend Mandy (Emily Osment) are struggling financially while Georgie still attempts to woo the unimpressed mom-to-be. Meanwhile, Sheldon's twin sister Missy (Raegan Revord) is facing a mean girl at school and is dealing with accompanying boy problems, leading to her own identity crisis and a hair-raising makeover. Missy confides in Mandy instead of her mother (Zoe Perry) or grandmother (Annie Potts), sending them both into their own contemplations of identity.

Sheldon's mind remains busy as always when his new tutoring gig brings about an unexpected and unsolvable problem. His next-door neighbor Billy (Wyatt McClure) proposes the question: what is zero? Sheldon scoffs at this and attempts to explain it but then falls deep into his first scientific existential crisis reminiscent of his insomniac nightmare on "The Big Bang Theory."