Mary's New Hobby On Young Sheldon Gives Us Insight Into Her Big Bang Theory Feud With Beverly Hofstadter

"Young Sheldon" Season 6 is already chock-full of delightful surprises from the foreshadowing of events from "The Big Bang Theory" to Sheldon's (Iain Armitage) imaginative invention of cryptocurrency. While the Cooper family adjusts to a dramatic amount of changes, including leaving their longtime church, many characters find themselves lost and in search of meaning and purpose. We've seen in previous episodes how George Sr. (Lance Barber) is choosing to spend his time while his wife Mary (Zoe Perry) is finding more creative outlets for self-expression and discovery.

Mary's exploration of identity has already been a crucial storyline in Season 6 following her heartbreaking departure from her dear church. The matriarch of the Cooper household is an extremely devout Christian who also worked at the church, making her ostracisation by its members even crueler. In Episode 3, she finds an unexpected passion in writing erotica novels, no less, which is extremely surprising for the conservative mother.

In "The Big Bang Theory," Mary is played by Perry's real-life mother and comedic legend Laurie Metcalf, who frequently squabbles with her opposite counterpart Beverly Hofstadter (Christine Baranski). Their chance encounter occurs when roommates Sheldon (Jim Parsons) and Leonard (Johnny Galecki) have their mothers over to visit. Aside from being a logic-driven atheist, Beverly is also a doctor in psychology with several published books under her elegant belt. This sets the foundation for their consistent battles, which may have an interesting undertone on Mary's part based on her newly discovered passion for storytelling.