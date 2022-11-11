Millie Bobby Brown Shares Who Should've Died In Stranger Things Season 4

The fifth and final season of "Stranger Things" is coming, and the title of the first episode was even recently revealed by the show's official Twitter account. The Duffer brothers have divulged a decent amount about what they plan for Season 5 to be like as well, including the fact that they will be focusing on the "OG" Hawkins group from Season 1. This includes, of course, Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Will (Noah Schnapp), and Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown). That group grows exponentially over the show's other three seasons, and by the time Season 4 rolls around, it takes everyone we've come to know and love to take down Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower). Of course, he is only wounded and manages to escape, but the three-pronged attack from the Upside Down, Russia, and Nevada at least buys our heroes some time.

However, it comes at great cost, with Eddie (Joseph Quinn) dying while fighting off the Upside Down's bat-like creatures. Additionally, if it weren't for Eleven's actions near the end of the Season 4 finale, Max (Sadie Sink) would have died too instead of being in a coma. For some time before the final episode of the season, fans had wondered who might die, and the Duffer brothers have said that they originally planned for Max to die along with Eddie (via Netflix Geeked). The entire cast has their own opinions on the scenario, including Millie Bobby Brown, who recently shared in an interview that she feels that one specific character should've died.