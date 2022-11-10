Netflix's Slumberland Has Jason Momoa Wanting To Make More Comedies

It's hard to picture Jason Momoa in anything but a dramatic role of some sort. After all, when you take a look at his list of credits throughout his career, the major standouts include "Aquaman," "Dune," and his reoccurring role on "Game of Thrones." Although nowhere near the comedy genre, fans might find it humorous that he also kicked off his career strutting up and down the coast in the series "Baywatch." But now, Momoa is officially shifting to the comedy scene with his new film, "Slumberland," which becomes available on Netflix on November 18th. Based on the movie's description and its trailer, this seems to be a great leap away from the Hawaiian-born actor's usual comfort zone.

"Slumberland" is based on a (more than) century-old comic strip, "Little Nemo in Slumberland," created by cartoonist Winsor McCay, which also had an animated series. The movie adaptation follows a young girl, Nemo (Marlow Barkley), who has recently lost her father after his boat is lost at sea. Reeling from her loss and being forced to live with her estranged uncle (Chris O'Dowd), Nemo is suddenly whisked into the world of Slumberland, where she is guided by Momoa's character, Flip. Flip claims he has a way for Nemo to see her father again. Despite this seeming like a heavy storyline, Momoa describes this as a comedy, and as the actor says, he truly hopes this one isn't his last.