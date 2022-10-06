Jason Momoa Gets Dreamy In The New Trailer For Slumberland

With Netflix pioneering the release of original movies, you can expect a certain level of quality to them that continues to rise as time goes on. This expectation appears to be met with the upcoming film, "Slumberland," becoming available to stream on Friday, November 18, 2022. The movie that mixes fantasy with reality is directed by Francis Lawrence, known for his work on "I Am Legend," "Constantine," and multiple "The Hunger Games" films. Jason Momoa headlines the cast, jumping into the role of Flip, a large half-man/half-animal guide who leads newcomer/costar Marlow Barkley, who plays the lead character, Nemo. Adding to the talent pool is Kyle Chandler, recognized from "Friday Night Lights," who takes on the role of Nemo's father, along with "Bridesmaids" funnyman Chris O'Dowd.

"Slumberland," which is based on comic strips written by cartoonist Winsor McCay, follows a young girl named Nemo (Barkley) who has tragically lost her father, Peter (Chandler), to a storm at sea. After being forced to then live with her estranged uncle, Nemo is taken into a world called "Slumberland," which exists in her dreams. She is guided by the creature Flip (Momoa), who claims he can help her see her father again. The newly released trailer dives right into the close relationship Nemo had with her father and how devastating it must be for her to lose him. However, as the trailer moves on, hope mixed with fantasy is surely on the horizon.