HBO Max's The Penguin Will Give Fans A Bigger Window Into Street-Level Gotham

In a year jam-packed with superhero movies and television shows to enjoy, "The Batman" managed to not only stand out from the pack but captivate audiences everywhere. Courtesy of director Matt Reeves, moviegoers were welcomed into a new take on Gotham City, where a young Batman (Robert Pattinson) builds his legacy on the city's crime-ridden streets. Throughout the film, he encounters such threats as the Riddler (Paul Dano) and Carmine Falcone (John Turturro), as well as Oswald "Oz" Cobblepot (Colin Farrell) — better known by the alias the criminal underworld has given him, the Penguin.

At the time of "The Batman," Cobblepot is far from the influential criminal mastermind he is on the pages of DC Comics. He's Falcone's right-hand man, and he manages to draw the ire of the Batman, but he's still growing his stock in the crime world. Thankfully, we haven't seen the last of this take on the Penguin in live-action since the famous rogue is getting an HBO Max series all his own with Colin Farrell returning to the role. It will follow up on the events of "The Batman," and in doing so, explore Cobblepot's attempts to cling to power as Gotham's criminal underbelly recovers from Riddler's city-spanning attacks.

Additionally, as recently revealed, the Penguin-centric HBO Max series will flesh out the streets of Gotham City and all of the drama and violence that happens on them.