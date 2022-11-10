Andor's Andy Serkis Would Love To Direct An Episode Of The Star Wars Series

Andy Serkis might be one of the busiest men in the movie business. His acting career is, at this point, legendary. Having established himself as the go-to for motion capture work with roles like Gollum in Peter Jackson's "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy and Caesar in Matt Reeves' "Planet of the Apes" trilogy, he's since made his way to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and "Star Wars" in live-action roles.

Serkis is no stranger to the "Star Wars" universe, having played Supreme Leader Snoke in "The Force Awakens" and "The Last Jedi," but he now appears in "Andor" as Kino Loy, an inmate in an Imperial prison alongside Cassian Andor (Diego Luna). His three-episode arc culminates in Episode 10 with Kino leading a prison riot and breakout that ends when all the prisoners leap into the ocean below and swim to freedom. Kino, who cannot swim, stays behind; presumably, he will be executed.

But whether it's the end of the road for Kino or not, Andy Serkis would love to remain a part of "Andor," this time from the director's chair.