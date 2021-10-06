Andy Serkis Predicts The Future Of Motion Capture

Andy Serkis is one of the most multifaceted and multitalented individuals to come out of Hollywood in a while. He first rose to prominence as the go-to actor for any role that required motion capture. He astonished audiences by making Gollum from the "Lord of the Rings" films come to life, looking and sounding like a genuine creature in those movies. Even 20 years later, Gollum holds up better than a lot of visual effects that come out of modern blockbusters.

He's gone on to appear as live-action characters in the likes of "Black Panther" and the upcoming "The Batman." He's also moved into the director's chair, first working on "Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle" before shooting the most recent superhero flick to light up the box office — "Venom: Let There Be Carnage." Both films have utilized motion capture technology to great effect, and it's clear Serkis still has an immense desire to push the boundaries of what these tools can do for filmmaking.

He has grand ambitions for the future of this tech, which he recently spoke about in an interview with Total Film. If Serkis has his way, the way movies are made will look vastly different in just a few years.