CSI: Vegas Season 2, Episode 7 Draws Heartbreaking Parallels Between Maxime And Sara

Maxime Roby (Paula Newsome) is one of the toughest characters on "CSI: Vegas." She's strong, intelligent, and boasts an understated dry wit that's made her a favorite among fans of the popular CBS police procedural. However, even the strongest characters have moments that leave them vulnerable, and the head of the Las Vegas Crime Lab is no different.

In Season 2's third episode, "Story of a Gun," Maxime is attacked by a mysterious figure and ends up in the hospital afterward. Fortunately, she recovers from the attack relatively unscathed — or at least that's what the viewer was led to believe at first.

The latest episode of "CSI: Vegas" reveals that Maxime has been struggling to cope with the aftermath of the traumatic event, causing her to lose sleep and feel apprehensive about going to work and being alone at home. The storyline also echoes the most heartbreaking moment from "CSI," which involved Maxime's friend and former colleague Sara Sidle (Jorja Fox) dealing with her own struggles following a horrific experience.