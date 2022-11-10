Keanu Reeves Is Brutal As Ever In The First Official John Wick: Chapter 4 Trailer

"John Wick: Chapter 4" has been in the works for quite some time, with its initial release date set for May 21, 2021 (via USA Today). That date ended up getting pushed back almost two years, and the most recent outing in the quadrilogy will now land on March 24, 2023. We've still got a ways to go before it lands in theaters, but thankfully the first official trailer for "John Wick: Chapter 4" has dropped.

The film sees Keanu Reeves back in the titular role, and he'll be joined by Ian McShane, Laurence Fishburn, and Ian McShane, who are reprising their roles as Winston, The Bowery King, and Charon, respectively. Donnie Yen, Rina Sawayama, Shamier Anderson, Bill Skarsgård, Hiroyuki Sanada, and Scott Adkins all join the franchise, with the former reportedly the big bad in the film.

The teaser for "John Wick: Chapter 4" proves John hasn't lost his brutal touch, as he's as deadly as ever.