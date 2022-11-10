Keanu Reeves Is Brutal As Ever In The First Official John Wick: Chapter 4 Trailer
"John Wick: Chapter 4" has been in the works for quite some time, with its initial release date set for May 21, 2021 (via USA Today). That date ended up getting pushed back almost two years, and the most recent outing in the quadrilogy will now land on March 24, 2023. We've still got a ways to go before it lands in theaters, but thankfully the first official trailer for "John Wick: Chapter 4" has dropped.
The film sees Keanu Reeves back in the titular role, and he'll be joined by Ian McShane, Laurence Fishburn, and Ian McShane, who are reprising their roles as Winston, The Bowery King, and Charon, respectively. Donnie Yen, Rina Sawayama, Shamier Anderson, Bill Skarsgård, Hiroyuki Sanada, and Scott Adkins all join the franchise, with the former reportedly the big bad in the film.
The teaser for "John Wick: Chapter 4" proves John hasn't lost his brutal touch, as he's as deadly as ever.
John Wick: Chapter 4 is not letting up on the violence
We already have a sneak peek of the film, which served as a teaser of sorts, but this newest drop marks the first official trailer for "John Wick: Chapter 4." The trailer ups the ante on action, giving us many more fight sequences than we saw in the first drop. Bill Skarsgård and Donnie Yen shine as a villany duo in the trailer, portraying Marquis and Caine, but are they a match for John Wick?
The trailer also proves "John Wick: Chapter 4" hasn't lost its signature neo-noir look, with plenty of neons amidst dark backgrounds. There's also lots of rain, of course, and in-your-face beatdowns that we've come to expect from the franchise. There are likely more teases to come regarding the fourth film in the franchise, but for now, this trailer will definitely hold us over.
