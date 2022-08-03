John Wick May Be Headed For The Final Frontier. Really.
When "John Wick" hit theaters in 2014, it was the little action flick that could. From a sea of preexisting IP and computer-generated backdrops, "John Wick" emerged clear-eyed and fully realized, a low-budget gem with stunning action sequences and one of Hollywood's greatest stars, Keanu Reeves, at the center.
Since that simple tale of a dog-loving, vengeful assassin was released, John Wick has become a murderous folk hero, leading two more installments of increasing scale, scope, and body count. The "John Wick" train is showing no signs of slowing, either. There are two more films currently in the works, with "John Wick: Chapter Four" slated for a 2023 release. Fans can also look forward to a forthcoming prequel series titled "The Continental" and the spin-off "Ballerina" starring Ana de Armas.
With a seemingly infinite supply of "John Wick" projects on the horizon, director Chad Stahelski has teased an unthinkable destination for the sharp-dressed killer: outer space.
The John Wick director is teasing an installment set in space, but it could be light years away
Like the Muppets before him, John Wick is going to space. Or he might be, anyway. For the future of his "John Wick" franchise, director Chad Stahelski hasn't ruled out any possibilities for the assassin hero, even if it means leaving the atmosphere.
In an interview with ComicBook.com, Stahelski entertained the idea of the "John Wick" franchise going to space. "There's a distinct possibility it could," he said. He then extolled the freedom of working with wholly original material. "The sky's the limit. We're not coming from an existing IP, so I don't have to follow Batman lore. I can do anything."
Stahelski admits that Wick could be space-bound eventually, but he may not be "piloting the ship" when it happens. Rather, Stahelski is looking light years into the future, to a time when he is no longer helming the franchise. "If the producers, including myself...became very smart very quickly and we could continue to be smart about how we managed it and get the right people in to continue it long past my tenure. Yeah. Anything can happen." In that regard, Stahelski pointed to "Fast & Furious" as a lodestar franchise that's been able to transcend beyond the vision of a single director.
If John Wick is destined to travel to the stars, then Keanu Reeves is the ideal actor to take the journey, given that he doesn't age. In the meantime, Reeves' Wick has plenty to keep him busy on Earth. Says Stahelski, "Let's stay earthbound for now and try to keep doing a good job down here."