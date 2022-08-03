John Wick May Be Headed For The Final Frontier. Really.

Like the Muppets before him, John Wick is going to space. Or he might be, anyway. For the future of his "John Wick" franchise, director Chad Stahelski hasn't ruled out any possibilities for the assassin hero, even if it means leaving the atmosphere.

In an interview with ComicBook.com, Stahelski entertained the idea of the "John Wick" franchise going to space. "There's a distinct possibility it could," he said. He then extolled the freedom of working with wholly original material. "The sky's the limit. We're not coming from an existing IP, so I don't have to follow Batman lore. I can do anything."

Stahelski admits that Wick could be space-bound eventually, but he may not be "piloting the ship" when it happens. Rather, Stahelski is looking light years into the future, to a time when he is no longer helming the franchise. "If the producers, including myself...became very smart very quickly and we could continue to be smart about how we managed it and get the right people in to continue it long past my tenure. Yeah. Anything can happen." In that regard, Stahelski pointed to "Fast & Furious" as a lodestar franchise that's been able to transcend beyond the vision of a single director.

If John Wick is destined to travel to the stars, then Keanu Reeves is the ideal actor to take the journey, given that he doesn't age. In the meantime, Reeves' Wick has plenty to keep him busy on Earth. Says Stahelski, "Let's stay earthbound for now and try to keep doing a good job down here."