Dave Bautista Says Working With Daniel Craig On Glass Onion Felt Much Lighter Than Co-Starring With Him In Spectre
"Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" marks a cinematic reunion for Daniel Craig and Dave Bautista, both having previously starred in "Spectre," Craig's penultimate feature appearance as James Bond. Craig's time as Bond was full of plenty of ups and downs, with the actor even once revealing he was forced into writing scenes himself on the set of "Quantum of Solace," one of the more divisive Bond movies, during a writer's strike, per IndieWire.
The actor also deserves credit for helping to reinvent the franchise just as it was getting a little too out there with invisible cars and cheesy lines. Craig led the series from 2006's hit "Casino Royale" to 2021's acclaimed "No Time to Die," appearing in a total of five films.
Craig's Benoit Blanc detective from the "Knives Out" franchise could not be more different from Bond, and Craig appears to have an absolute ball slipping into a Southern twang and sharing scenes with acting legends like Jamie Lee Curtis and Don Johnson. The Netflix-produced sequel to "Knives Out" includes a number of major stars in its ensemble, including Bautista. The actor opened up about the differences between working with Craig on "Spectre" and "Glass Onion," and according to him, the experiences appear to be worlds apart.
Daniel Craig was under a lot of pressure on James Bond franchise
Daniel Craig's attitude during the making of "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" was the opposite of how he came across on the set of "Spectre," Dave Bautista revealed while promoting their reunion film.
"You could feel that he was under a lot of pressure [on 'Spectre']. He didn't seem like the happiest person on Bond, but on 'Glass Onion,' it was the complete opposite," the actor told Entertainment Weekly. Bautista said there wasn't much interaction between Craig on the cast on "Spectre," but there was much ore interaction and fun from the actor on "Glass Onion." Watching Craig inhabit two wildly different characters also inspired his "Spectre" co-star.
"It's amazing because I'm always in awe of people who can transform themselves like that. This is why I wanted to be an actor, because I wanted to be that guy," the "Guardians of the Galaxy" star said.
While Craig's time as Bond is in the rearview mirror, he still has at least one more "Knives Out" sequel he's set to star in for Netflix, but there's likely much more coming. Both Craig and writer/director Rian Johnson have made it clear they don't want to ever stop their Blanc mysteries, via Variety.