Dave Bautista Says Working With Daniel Craig On Glass Onion Felt Much Lighter Than Co-Starring With Him In Spectre

"Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" marks a cinematic reunion for Daniel Craig and Dave Bautista, both having previously starred in "Spectre," Craig's penultimate feature appearance as James Bond. Craig's time as Bond was full of plenty of ups and downs, with the actor even once revealing he was forced into writing scenes himself on the set of "Quantum of Solace," one of the more divisive Bond movies, during a writer's strike, per IndieWire.

The actor also deserves credit for helping to reinvent the franchise just as it was getting a little too out there with invisible cars and cheesy lines. Craig led the series from 2006's hit "Casino Royale" to 2021's acclaimed "No Time to Die," appearing in a total of five films.

Craig's Benoit Blanc detective from the "Knives Out" franchise could not be more different from Bond, and Craig appears to have an absolute ball slipping into a Southern twang and sharing scenes with acting legends like Jamie Lee Curtis and Don Johnson. The Netflix-produced sequel to "Knives Out" includes a number of major stars in its ensemble, including Bautista. The actor opened up about the differences between working with Craig on "Spectre" and "Glass Onion," and according to him, the experiences appear to be worlds apart.