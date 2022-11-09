Legendary Director Allen Hughes And Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Co-Writer Joe Robert Cole Working On A Snoop Dogg Biopic

It appears Snoop Dogg is finally getting the biopic treatment. The iconic rapper announced that visionary filmmaker Allen Hughes will be directing a script from Joe Robert Cole about the artist's life.

According to Time, Allen Hughes, along with his twin brother Albert, burst onto the scene when they were still teenagers directing music videos for artists such as Tone Loc and Tupac. They made their jump to features with the now-classic tale of a portrait of urban life in Los Angeles in the 1990s, "Menace II Society." They became the second pair of brothers to share a co-directing credit on a movie through the Director's Guild of America because of their work on the film and their music videos (via the DGA).

They followed up that film with the feature films, "Dead Presidents," "From Hell," and "The Book of Eli." According to The New York Times, the twin duo split up in 2013 to pursue different projects. Albert had stated that they have a complicated relationship even though they love each other. Allen went on to direct his first solo feature film that same year, the Mark Wahlberg and Russell Crowe starring "Broken City."

Writer Joe Robert Cole entered the industry, according to Mother Jones, doing some uncredited writing on the 2006 film, "ATL." Cole told Complex that he was courted by Marvel Studios after writing a "Chinatown"-esque script. After his pitch for a War Machine-centered movie went by the wayside, he was invited to be a part of their writer's program. After plans were ditched for an "Inhumans" movie (via Collider), Cole was brought on to write "Black Panther" along with that film's director Ryan Coogler. Coogler would bring Cole back to co-write the sequel, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."