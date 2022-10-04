The Underdoggs - What We Know So Far

Legendary recording artist Snoop Dogg is getting back into the filmmaking game with the upcoming film, "The Underdoggs." Snoop will star in and produce the film, marking a return to the medium for the artist, who had previously produced the films "The Wash," "Boss'n Up," "Hood of Horror," and "Down for Life," all of which he also starred in (via IMDb).

Snoop has a very impressive acting resume as well, having appeared in cult classics such as "Half Baked" and "Bones," franchise blockbusters such as "Starsky and Hutch" and "Pitch Perfect 2," plus even animated fare like "Turbo" and "The Addams Family" films. In addition, Snoop has guested on television shows, appeared in documentaries and video games, and dabbled in professional wrestling for both WWE and AEW. Here's what we know about the new film, "The Underdoggs," which is being sold as youth football by way of "The Bad News Bears."