Andrew Morton Has Nothing But Praise For The Crown Season 5's Depiction Of Princess Diana
Princess Diana has long been a figure of fascination. Ever since her tragic death in 1997, she has remained a cultural icon frequently associated with her glamorous fashion sense, her philanthropic efforts, and her tumultuous separation from the royal family (via The Guardian). She has been portrayed numerous times in the media, most recently by Kristen Stewart in the 2020 film "Spencer" and by Emma Corrin in Season 4 of "The Crown." Although Netflix insists that "The Crown" is a work of fiction, the series continues to depict true events, including the chaos surrounding Princess Diana and Prince Charles' (played by Josh O'Connor in Season 4 and Dominic West in Season 5) 1983 tour of Australia and the eventual breakdown of their marriage (via Independent).
For Season 5 of "The Crown," actress Elizabeth Debicki takes over the role of Diana, portraying her at a time of intense public scrutiny. Debicki has spoken about the extensive research done behind the scenes to prepare for Princess Diana's storyline, and her performance has garnered praise from another real-life figure depicted on the show. Andrew Morton, the author of the 1992 tell-all "Diana: Her True Story," has weighed in on how Debicki's performance compares to the woman he knew (via Entertainment Tonight).
Morton says Debicki is the spitting image of Princess Diana
The second episode of "The Crown" Season 5 depicts Diana's decision to work with Andrew Morton to tell her side of the story. Although "The Crown" does get a few things wrong about what really happened, the covert exchanging of tape recordings and questions is an accurate representation of how Diana and Morton crafted "Diana: Her True Story." As reported by Vogue, Morton wrote a detailed explanation of how the book came to be after Diana's death. The same source reports that both parties dealt with paranoia about these interviews as they evaded the watchful eyes of the royal family.
On the show, Diana opens up about her declining mental health and her feelings about Charles' relationship with Camilla Parker Bowles, with Morton (played by Andrew Steele) recording every detail. During a recent appearance on "Good Morning Britain," the real Andrew Morton was complimentary about the way Debicki captures Diana's spirit.
"It was like being in the room with Diana," Morton explained to hosts Ed Balls and Susanna Reid (per Yahoo! Sports). "Elizabeth Debicki and her portrayal of Diana was astonishing. I don't say this lightly, but that performance really conveys the Diana that I got to know for a couple of years in the early 1990s."
Debicki's vulnerable performance gives the viewers insight into Diana's isolation, laying the foundation for what will become the final arc of her storyline. Season 5 of "The Crown" is currently streaming on Netflix.