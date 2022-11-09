Andrew Morton Has Nothing But Praise For The Crown Season 5's Depiction Of Princess Diana

The second episode of "The Crown" Season 5 depicts Diana's decision to work with Andrew Morton to tell her side of the story. Although "The Crown" does get a few things wrong about what really happened, the covert exchanging of tape recordings and questions is an accurate representation of how Diana and Morton crafted "Diana: Her True Story." As reported by Vogue, Morton wrote a detailed explanation of how the book came to be after Diana's death. The same source reports that both parties dealt with paranoia about these interviews as they evaded the watchful eyes of the royal family.

On the show, Diana opens up about her declining mental health and her feelings about Charles' relationship with Camilla Parker Bowles, with Morton (played by Andrew Steele) recording every detail. During a recent appearance on "Good Morning Britain," the real Andrew Morton was complimentary about the way Debicki captures Diana's spirit.

"It was like being in the room with Diana," Morton explained to hosts Ed Balls and Susanna Reid (per Yahoo! Sports). "Elizabeth Debicki and her portrayal of Diana was astonishing. I don't say this lightly, but that performance really conveys the Diana that I got to know for a couple of years in the early 1990s."

Debicki's vulnerable performance gives the viewers insight into Diana's isolation, laying the foundation for what will become the final arc of her storyline. Season 5 of "The Crown" is currently streaming on Netflix.