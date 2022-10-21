The Crown Season 5 Will Carry A Disclaimer After Protests

Season 5 of Netflix's British royal family biopic series "The Crown" premieres on November 9. In the lead-up to its release, certain relevant parties have shared concerns about its content. A number of people, for instance, are conflicted about "The Crown" Season 5 releasing after Queen Elizabeth's death, given how it sensationalizes the lives of both Queen Elizabeth and the newly-crowned King Charles.

Meanwhile, others have stressed that they find it important viewers understand that the show is ultimately a fictionalized account of real people's lives and not a historical text. In September, for example, a source speaking on behalf of the royal family demanded "The Crown" add a disclaimer making explicitly clear to viewers the fact that the show is indeed fiction. Then, in October, Dame Judi Dench agreed that "The Crown" should include a disclaimer, arguing that the longer the series continues, the more liberties it takes with the facts of its subjects' lives.

On October 20, Netflix released an official trailer for "The Crown" Season 5, giving viewers their most detailed look yet at the upcoming season, which takes place in the 90s. Seemingly responding to pressure from these and other outside parties, Netflix affixed a disclaimer to this video for the first time, explicitly calling attention to the show's fictional nature.