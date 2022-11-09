Andor Director Talks About Filming Kino And Luthen's Big Monologues

Tony Gilroy's "Star Wars" series "Andor" was a quick success among fans and critics alike following its debut in September of 2022. As its title suggests, "Andor" serves as an origin story for Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), who plays an important role in the Rebel Alliance during the events of "Rogue One."

Critics credited the maturity of "Andor" for its popularity in numerous positive reviews for the series published at the time of its premiere. Disney even announced that it kicked off production on "Andor" Season 2 in November, suggesting that it might not be long before the next chapter of the hit show begins.

Partway into its run, fans praised "Andor" Episode 6 as a highlight, with some going so far as to describe it as the best "Star Wars" has been since the Disney era kicked off in 2015. Episode 6, which falls just about halfway into the show's initial 12 episode run, is something of a fulcrum point for Season 1 — much of what happens before is building to the Rebel heist that takes place in the episode, while fallout from the heist continues to affect virtually every principal character moving forward.

Episode 10, for example, features monologues by both Kino Loy (Andy Serkis) and Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgård) that help underscore the significance of its heroes' rebellion. In an interview published in conjunction with Episode 10's premiere, its director Toby Haynes went into detail about just how he brought these monologues to life.