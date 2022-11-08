Manifest Creator Offers A Peek Inside Mick's Emotional Journey In Coming Episodes

Series like "Manifest" clearly show that there's still plenty of interest in the mysterious premises behind shows like "The Leftovers" and "Lost." The show follows the lives of 191 passengers who seemingly disappear from reality during a flight only to miraculously reappear several years later, where they begin to experience strange paranormal events.

While "Manifest" originally aired on NBC for its first three seasons, the series has since migrated to Netflix, where it's currently in the process of wrapping things up with its fourth and final season. Though only the first batch of episodes have been released on the streaming platform so far, there's already plenty for fans to unpack as they await the final episodes of the series.

Take the Season 4, Part 1 finale, for example, which saw empath Zeke Landon (Matt Long) sacrificing his life to save Cal Stone (Ty Doran) from the ravages of his terminal cancer. As if the twist wasn't devastating enough for fans, showrunner Jeff Rake has hinted that this death will have a ripple effect for Part 2 of the final season as well.