Ryan Murphy Wishes He'd Ended Glee After Cory Monteith's Tragic Death

Fox's "Glee" was one of the most popular shows on TV during its six seasons on the network, but the musical television series was close to ending its run prematurely. Cory Monteith tragically died in 2013 of an accidental overdose of heroin and alcohol, according to his autopsy report. The death of the leading actor on the show was a huge blow to the cast, crew, and especially to the show's creator, Ryan Murphy. Murphy had developed a close relationship with Monteith through the run of the show, but admitted to not having recognized his addiction at first. "I had no idea he had a drug problem. I was naïve, I didn't know," Murphy said on the podcast "And That's What You REALLY Missed."

Murphy would later learn about Monteith's addiction, and he ended up being a factor in Monteith's successful completion of rehab prior to his death. "I was the person who had to lead the intervention, not knowing what to do or what to say. Like, I was just like desperate for him to live," Murphy disclosed on the podcast. Monteith voluntarily admitted himself for treatment and fully completed the program just a few months before his death in 2013.

The passing of Monteith would end up being a pivotal moment on the show, not only because the cast and crew were grief-stricken, but also because the next move that Murphy and the corporate leadership at FOX would take could decide the fate of the hundreds of people who worked on "Glee." While explaining the situation on the podcast, Murphy posed the question, "When he passed, there was a decision that we had to make ... do we cancel the show or do we go on?"