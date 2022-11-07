Rian Johnson Purposely Wrote Benoit Blanc As A Blank Slate

"Knives Out" was a movie that came at the perfect time for Daniel Craig and Rian Johnson. The massive hit gave Craig a new franchise to move into as he was preparing to wrap up his time as James Bond and Rian Johnson got a world he could explore after his divisive take on "Star Wars" with "The Last Jedi."

Following a detective named Benoit Blanc (Craig) as he investigates the death of a famous novelist and patriarch of a spoiled family, Craig got plenty of moments to shine. Still, it was truly an ensemble piece with shades of Agatha Christie and Johnson's humorous spin. Joining Craig were everyone from Chris Evans to Jamie Lee Curtis to Don Johnson, and part of the film's appeal is that each character in the massive cast is given some room to breathe and stand out.

After the success of "Knives Out," Netflix acquired the rights to two sequels in a massive deal costing north of $400 million (per Variety). The first of those sequels, "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery," finds Blanc back investigating a new case and surrounded by an expansive cast of characters, played by Edward Norton, Kate Hudson, and others.

According to Johnson, one of the secrets to this franchise's success was underwriting his main detective.