Disney Drops The First Trailer For Zootopia+

The premise and characters featured in all six episodes of the "Zootopia" spinoff are being shown off in the new trailer for the show. "Zootopia+" will focus primarily on popular side characters from the movie, as Judy Hopps is only barely seen in the trailer, and Nick Wilde is nowhere to be found at all.

The concepts behind the episodes show a "Real Housewives" parody that follows the rodents of "Zootopia," a musical episode starring Duke Weaselton (Alan Tudyk), a road trip featuring Judy's parents, the marriage of Mr. Big's (Maurice Lamarche) daughter, a concert from Gazelle (Shakira), and, of course, the return of the fan-favorite, ultra-slow sloths.

With the same stellar animation style and trademark humor as the film, "Zootopia+" is sure to satisfy fans of the movie, though they might be a bit miffed that the two most important characters seem to be in the supporting roles this time around. Fans can look forward to watching all six episodes of the new series on Disney+ when they drop on November 9.