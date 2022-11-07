Disney Drops The First Trailer For Zootopia+
"Zootopia" showed that despite the increase in the volume of animated content coming from Disney over the last decade, the studio still puts its heart and soul into telling incredible stories. The movie takes place in a massive metropolis filled with a myriad of anthropomorphic animals and used this colorful pastiche to explore hard-hitting issues like discrimination, prejudice, and racism.
The movie follows earnest rabbit Judy Hopps (Ginnifer Goodwin) as she becomes a police officer in the big city and investigates the disappearance of several animals. She is aided by the conniving fox, Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman), a sly fellow who knows the underbelly of the city better than anyone. The film was critically revered and also pulled in over $1 billion at the box office (via IMDb). As if that weren't enough, Disney has good news for fans of the wacky, satirical world of "Zootopia," as a new series based on the characters and setting of the film is coming to Disney+.
The Disney+ series will focus on side characters
The premise and characters featured in all six episodes of the "Zootopia" spinoff are being shown off in the new trailer for the show. "Zootopia+" will focus primarily on popular side characters from the movie, as Judy Hopps is only barely seen in the trailer, and Nick Wilde is nowhere to be found at all.
The concepts behind the episodes show a "Real Housewives" parody that follows the rodents of "Zootopia," a musical episode starring Duke Weaselton (Alan Tudyk), a road trip featuring Judy's parents, the marriage of Mr. Big's (Maurice Lamarche) daughter, a concert from Gazelle (Shakira), and, of course, the return of the fan-favorite, ultra-slow sloths.
With the same stellar animation style and trademark humor as the film, "Zootopia+" is sure to satisfy fans of the movie, though they might be a bit miffed that the two most important characters seem to be in the supporting roles this time around. Fans can look forward to watching all six episodes of the new series on Disney+ when they drop on November 9.