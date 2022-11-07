Enola Holmes 2's Henry Cavill Weighs In On A Standalone Sherlock Film In His Busy Future

Henry Cavill may be generating headlines for his return as the Man of Steel as well as his departure from "The Witcher," but another role is winning over fans. His turn as Sherlock in "Enola Holmes 2" is generating its own buzz among viewers and critics alike. The new film sees Enola (Millie Bobby Brown) trying to make it as a female detective in a time unaccepting of the proposition. An exciting mystery offers surprises for the young sleuth, who turns to brother Sherlock for help along the way.

The role of Sherlock is steeped in legend, having originated in Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's famous stories. Film and television have seen noted actors like Basil Rathbone, Robert Downey Jr., and Benedict Cumberbatch become the celebrated detective. Cavill marks the latest actor to portray the character — something he was well aware of when approaching the role, "...it's been done by so many other people already, and done fantastically well," Cavill told Empire. "I got to have a bit of freedom, and I got to play the character with more of a deep connection and hook into who I am as a human being."

That dedication is leaving viewers wanting more, with many calling for a Sherlock spin-off. It's only natural to wonder if the actor is interested in a solo adventure. Now, Cavill is giving fans a hint into whether or not they'll see the detective at work on another mystery.