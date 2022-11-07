Enola Holmes 2's Henry Cavill Weighs In On A Standalone Sherlock Film In His Busy Future
Henry Cavill may be generating headlines for his return as the Man of Steel as well as his departure from "The Witcher," but another role is winning over fans. His turn as Sherlock in "Enola Holmes 2" is generating its own buzz among viewers and critics alike. The new film sees Enola (Millie Bobby Brown) trying to make it as a female detective in a time unaccepting of the proposition. An exciting mystery offers surprises for the young sleuth, who turns to brother Sherlock for help along the way.
The role of Sherlock is steeped in legend, having originated in Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's famous stories. Film and television have seen noted actors like Basil Rathbone, Robert Downey Jr., and Benedict Cumberbatch become the celebrated detective. Cavill marks the latest actor to portray the character — something he was well aware of when approaching the role, "...it's been done by so many other people already, and done fantastically well," Cavill told Empire. "I got to have a bit of freedom, and I got to play the character with more of a deep connection and hook into who I am as a human being."
That dedication is leaving viewers wanting more, with many calling for a Sherlock spin-off. It's only natural to wonder if the actor is interested in a solo adventure. Now, Cavill is giving fans a hint into whether or not they'll see the detective at work on another mystery.
Don't expect a Sherlock spin-off in the near future
It's never easy to do a sequel worthy of the original, but "Enola Holmes 2" is defying the odds; the film is "Certified Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes with a 93% critic score. The biggest draws of the series are stars Mille Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill, both of whom are receiving positive reviews. Polygon's Petrana Radulovic cited the leads as electric, saying Cavill "gives the famous detective another dimension." The original film and its sequel offer a glimpse at what it might look like for Cavill to pursue a solo outing as Sherlock.
Anyone familiar with Cavill's previous work, especially on Netflix's "The Witcher," will already be aware of Cavill's diligence toward getting a character right. When Collider recently asked Cavill about the potential for a Sherlock spin-off, Cavill responded, "The important thing for me is making sure that I can give everything I need to give to every one of the characters that I play."
Cavill's other projects, particularly his promised return to the DC Universe as Superman, seem to be getting most of his attention at the moment. "As we know, I'm getting busier, and my plate is becoming slightly more full, so I think it's all about making sure that I have the time to serve the characters as I need to," Cavill continued. This is probably bad news for those hoping for a Sherlock project anytime soon.