James Gunn Has Some Encouraging Words For Fans After Taking The Reins Of DC Studios
The merger between Warner Bros. Studios and Discovery foreshadowed big changes for DC (via Variety), and so far, that has come to fruition. It's no secret that the DC Extended Universe and even DC's animated content have gone through quite a few ups and downs in recent years. Before "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" released in 2016, Zack Snyder was poised to bring Warner Bros. and DC alongside the same level of financial success and audience respect that Marvel Studios had been gaining from the Marvel Cinematic Universe since 2012's "Avengers." However, for reasons that some have contributed to Warner Bros. executives cutting Snyder's vision short in the theatrical release of the film (via Vanity Fair), "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" received poor critical reviews and only a decent audience response (via Rotten Tomatoes).
Despite this, Warner Bros. pushed on, and it only got more complicated. Snyder had a tragic personal situation occur (via THR), leading him to step away from "Justice League," with Joss Whedon notably brought in to lead re-shoots. The final product disappointed critics once again and held plenty of controversy behind the scenes. From that point, it seemed like the studio tried anything, including investing in and re-releasing Snyder's uncut version of "Justice League," and investing in successful solo project soft reboots like "The Suicide Squad," thanks to director James Gunn.
Now, with Gunn also having the highly-praised "Peacemaker" series on HBO Max, he's been brought on as the new co-CEO of DC Studios, promising fans something great in return.
James Gunn tells fans he will help create the 'Biggest Story Ever Told'
Warner Bros. Discovery's choice of a new co-CEO for DC Studios being James Gunn isn't too surprising. He's partnered up with Peter Safran, and the two have seemingly already begun to take steps in creating a future for DC content that fans enjoy, at least according to a few posts from Gunn on Twitter. On November 6, Gunn wrote regarding his new position and reassured fans that he and Safran are still hearing their pleas. "As the new (& first ever) CEOs of DC Studios, Peter & I think it's important we acknowledge you, the fans, & let you know we hear your different desires for the pathways forward for DC," Gunn explained in his initial post.
He continued that the 'workload' of the CEO positions gives both him and Safran less time on Twitter, but they are intent on creating massive stories moving forward, including the 'Biggest Story Ever Told.' "But all our initial focus is on the story going forward, hammering out the new DCU, & telling the Biggest Story Ever Told across multiple films, television shows, & animated projects," Gunn continued in the Twitter thread. Gunn also noted that he and Safran are eager to reveal more to fans soon.
So far, the DCEU slate is certainly turning in a certain direction after Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's "Black Adam." Henry Cavill is revealed to be back as the DCEU's Superman at the end of the film in a cameo, and Cavill confirmed this through an Instagram post as well.