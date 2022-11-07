James Gunn Has Some Encouraging Words For Fans After Taking The Reins Of DC Studios

The merger between Warner Bros. Studios and Discovery foreshadowed big changes for DC (via Variety), and so far, that has come to fruition. It's no secret that the DC Extended Universe and even DC's animated content have gone through quite a few ups and downs in recent years. Before "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" released in 2016, Zack Snyder was poised to bring Warner Bros. and DC alongside the same level of financial success and audience respect that Marvel Studios had been gaining from the Marvel Cinematic Universe since 2012's "Avengers." However, for reasons that some have contributed to Warner Bros. executives cutting Snyder's vision short in the theatrical release of the film (via Vanity Fair), "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" received poor critical reviews and only a decent audience response (via Rotten Tomatoes).

Despite this, Warner Bros. pushed on, and it only got more complicated. Snyder had a tragic personal situation occur (via THR), leading him to step away from "Justice League," with Joss Whedon notably brought in to lead re-shoots. The final product disappointed critics once again and held plenty of controversy behind the scenes. From that point, it seemed like the studio tried anything, including investing in and re-releasing Snyder's uncut version of "Justice League," and investing in successful solo project soft reboots like "The Suicide Squad," thanks to director James Gunn.

Now, with Gunn also having the highly-praised "Peacemaker" series on HBO Max, he's been brought on as the new co-CEO of DC Studios, promising fans something great in return.