James Gunn Is In Talks For A Secretive New DC Film

Director James Gunn created something special with 2014's "Guardians of the Galaxy." With the Marvel Cinematic Universe up and running, he took a group of relatively unknown Marvel Comics characters and turned them into bankable mainstream stars. He kept the momentum going with "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" in 2017, proving that his previous success under the Marvel Studios banner was anything but a mere fluke. With that, it became crystalized that Gunn has a knack for superhero media, so it was only a matter of time before he made the jump to the DC universe.

Following in the footsteps of director David Ayer, who first brought the titular team to the cinema in 2016, James Gunn helmed "The Suicide Squad," which debuted in 2021. Though it didn't make much money thanks to its HBO Max-theatrical hybrid release, it did garner loads of praise from general moviegoers and critics. This paved the way for Gunn to pursue the most unexpected spin-off possible: "Peacemaker." Despite the hatred fans harbored for Christopher "Peacemaker" Smith (John Cena), his HBO Max series proved a huge hit that few expected to enjoy as much as they did.

As it turns out, James Gunn's time with DC is far from over. In fact, he's likely on his way back to the movies with a secret project.