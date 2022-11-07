How Evan Rachel Wood Reacted To The Offer Of Playing Madonna In Weird: The Al Yankovic Story - Exclusive

It's daunting enough for an actor to play a real-life high-profile person, but for Evan Rachel Wood, not only did she have to channel Madonna in "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story," she had to ratchet up the stakes by doing a parody performance of the pop music icon.

Wood — whose impressive slate of credits dates back to childhood and includes such stellar films as "Thirteen," "Across the Universe," and "Frozen II," as well as the smash sci-fi series "Westworld" — plays Madonna circa her 1980s era in "Weird." Madonna's rise to prominence came at about the same time as "Weird Al" Yankovic, and in the film, she conspires with Weird Al (Daniel Radcliffe) to parody her signature song "Like a Virgin" — which becomes "Like a Surgeon" — because she's quite well aware that artists whose songs are successfully spoofed by "The Weird One" generally see a huge bump in their own music sales.

"Weird," which targets formulaic music biopics, is loaded with cameos of stars lampooning the biggest recording artists during the 1980s as Weird Al burst onto the scene. Wood's turn as Madonna is a major role, though, so it was much than a matter for the actor to dress up like the Material Girl and show up on set for a day or two of work.

In an exclusive interview, Wood and Radcliffe recalled for Looper their work on "Weird," which began for Wood with an offer for the role of Madonna that was simply too unique to pass up.