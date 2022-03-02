Evan Rachel Wood's Transformation Into Madonna Revealed For Upcoming Weird Al Film

The next biopic detailing a musician's life is in the works and will shine the spotlight on "Weird Al" Yankovic, the Grammy-winning singer known for his parody songs that poke fun at pop culture and often, other pop songs. The biopic, titled "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story," is a Roku original (the channel's first) and is co-written by Yankovic and Eric Appel ("Brooklyn Nine-Nine," "New Girl"), the latter of whom is also directing (via Variety). According to the official synopsis from Roku, the film will chronicle "every facet of Yankovic's life, from his meteoric rise to fame with early hits like 'Eat It' and 'Like a Surgeon' to his torrid celebrity love affairs and famously depraved lifestyle."

In January, it was announced that "Harry Potter" star Daniel Radcliffe would be taking on the job of portraying the musician. Yankovic said of the casting, "I am absolutely thrilled that Daniel Radcliffe will be portraying me in the film. I have no doubt whatsoever that this is the role future generations will remember him for."

Considering Weird Al is known for his parodies of other musicians' work, it makes sense that a few other familiar musical faces will show up in the biopic. Lucky for us curious fans, we just got the first look into the portrayal of one very famous musician: Madonna. The singer and icon will be played by "Westworld" star Evan Rachel Wood — and we have a photo giving us a glimpse into the actor's take.