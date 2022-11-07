Benoit Blanc Is Up To His Old Tricks In The New Trailer For Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Netflix's "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" is the highly-anticipated sequel to 2019's murder mystery sleeper hit "Knives Out," at long last reuniting fans with the charismatic celebrity detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig). The first film saw the highly-eccentric Blanc tackling a complex whodunnit concerning the mysterious death of author Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer) — one in which each member of the Thrombey family was a prime suspect.
The electric on-screen presence of Benoit Blanc (coupled with an ingenious screenplay from Rian Johnson) helped to make "Knives Out" into one of the most entertaining murder mysteries in recent memory as Blanc himself hurtles through the film's numerous twists and turns at a breakneck pace. Indeed, it appears as though the world-renowned detective will have to put those same talents to good use in the upcoming sequel — as the official trailer for "Glass Onion" shows Blanc up to his old tricks once again.
Benoit Blanc appears as sharp and funny as ever in the newest trailer
The recently-released official trailer for "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" provides a brief setup for Benoit Blanc's latest whodunnit; one which sees him traveling to an island resort to participate in a "murder mystery party" hosted by billionaire Miles Bron (Edward Norton). Things go awry when an actual murder occurs during the party, forcing Blanc to switch gears and figure out which of Bron's guests is the murderer.
Following this tiny bit of exposition, the trailer follows Benoit Blanc as he singles out each and every one of the guests as potential suspects, attempts to establish a motive behind the killing, and hilariously explains his hatred for the board game "Clue." Guiding the audience through the trailer in his thick southern accent, Blanc finishes by asserting that the killer "wouldn't hesitate to kill again" in order to cover their tracks — just as somebody aims a pistol at him from the shadows.
The official trailer for "Glass Onion" shows Benoit Blanc to be just as sharp and comical as he was in "Knives Out" and juxtaposes his eccentric style of detective work with the immense danger he currently finds himself in. In any case, the trailer makes it clear that the genius and wit of Benoit Blanc will be on full display as the famous detective solves another dynamic mystery.