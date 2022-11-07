Benoit Blanc Is Up To His Old Tricks In The New Trailer For Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

The recently-released official trailer for "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" provides a brief setup for Benoit Blanc's latest whodunnit; one which sees him traveling to an island resort to participate in a "murder mystery party" hosted by billionaire Miles Bron (Edward Norton). Things go awry when an actual murder occurs during the party, forcing Blanc to switch gears and figure out which of Bron's guests is the murderer.

Following this tiny bit of exposition, the trailer follows Benoit Blanc as he singles out each and every one of the guests as potential suspects, attempts to establish a motive behind the killing, and hilariously explains his hatred for the board game "Clue." Guiding the audience through the trailer in his thick southern accent, Blanc finishes by asserting that the killer "wouldn't hesitate to kill again" in order to cover their tracks — just as somebody aims a pistol at him from the shadows.

The official trailer for "Glass Onion" shows Benoit Blanc to be just as sharp and comical as he was in "Knives Out" and juxtaposes his eccentric style of detective work with the immense danger he currently finds himself in. In any case, the trailer makes it clear that the genius and wit of Benoit Blanc will be on full display as the famous detective solves another dynamic mystery.