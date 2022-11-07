Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Producer Nate Moore Talks Developing The Highly Anticipated Sequel - Exclusive Interview

It's a fascinating introduction of this completely new culture. Just like Wakanda, it seems so rich, so interesting, and it's a culture that's rooted in Indigenous Mayan culture. What were the decisions that went into bringing that portrayal onto the screen?

It was, again, thematically, what cultures had experienced this brush with colonization? There's probably more [such cultures] than we all want to think about, but the Mayan culture is incredibly rich, both visually [and] culturally. From a linguistic standpoint, the characters in the film are speaking Yucatec Mayan.

Once you make that decision, it's about getting all those details and making sure you're consulting with the right people so that it does feel like a love letter to Mayan and Mesoamerican culture, the same way that Wakanda, I would argue, feels like a love letter to the African cultures that inspired it. You want both of those things to be equally rich because it's not about importance, but whenever you're dealing with real cultures, it's our job as storytellers to portray them in a way that feels authentic.

A lot of people will probably be really enchanted by this world. Is there any chance we're going to see more in movies or maybe a Disney+ show?

There [are] certainly more stories to tell in the world of Talokan, so this will not be the last time you see them or Namor. I hope people do respond to that and [not only] want to see more of them but also be curious enough about Mayan culture to see the real-world version of it.