Cole Hauser Assures Fans That Yellowstone Will Continue Beyond Season 5
While it's almost become clichéd for those involved in an uberly popular television show or film to later say they never expected the success, with "Yellowstone," that cliché seems pretty accurate. Even Kevin Costner opened up about the show's surprising success, telling Deadline that when he made films like "Bull Durham" and "Field of Dreams," he "knew they were good, I knew there was gold dust on the scripts. When I read the first script [of Yellowstone], I thought it had a little of that gold dust." But Costner, himself an Oscar and Emmy Award-winning actor, couldn't predict the outrageous popularity of "Yellowstone," a show that's already inspired two spin-offs, with a third on the way.
Whatever magic surrounds "Yellowstone" and its creator Taylor Sheridan, Costner's appearance arguably added to it. At that time, a novice to television, he'd originally signed on expecting the show to end after ten episodes, and Costner almost left "Yellowstone" when it became clear the show was becoming a series. Given what a magnetic draw he is for the show, it's hard to imagine it without him.
With Season 5 of the show set to premiere November 13 and Sheridan busy getting spin-off "1923" ready for its December 18 debut, fans have been wondering what the future looks like for "Yellowstone," and they received good news from Cole Hauser.
Sheridan is currently writing Season 6
According to CBS, Season 4 of "Yellowstone" was the most-watched scripted series in all of television last year. For those worried that, with all the other spin-offs and shows he's working on, Sheridan may not have time for "Yellowstone," it's time to relax. "It's not the last season," Cole Hauser told People at the New York City "Yellowstone" premiere. According to People, a "Yellowstone" executive said that the reason Sheridan wasn't at the premiere was that he was too busy writing Season 6 of the show (via People).
But fans get worried when shows aren't officially confirmed, and as of November 5, Season 6 of "Yellowstone" hasn't been officially confirmed by Paramount. But then again, Paramount didn't announce an official Season 5 of the show until four months after Season 4's finale (via Deadline). But given Sheridan's comments about the show, it makes sense for fans to be a little anxious. "I know how it ends. I'm writing to that ending," he told The New York Times in 2021. "It will go as many years as it takes for me to tell the story, but you're not going to see nine seasons of it. No way."