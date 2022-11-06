Cole Hauser Assures Fans That Yellowstone Will Continue Beyond Season 5

While it's almost become clichéd for those involved in an uberly popular television show or film to later say they never expected the success, with "Yellowstone," that cliché seems pretty accurate. Even Kevin Costner opened up about the show's surprising success, telling Deadline that when he made films like "Bull Durham" and "Field of Dreams," he "knew they were good, I knew there was gold dust on the scripts. When I read the first script [of Yellowstone], I thought it had a little of that gold dust." But Costner, himself an Oscar and Emmy Award-winning actor, couldn't predict the outrageous popularity of "Yellowstone," a show that's already inspired two spin-offs, with a third on the way.

Whatever magic surrounds "Yellowstone" and its creator Taylor Sheridan, Costner's appearance arguably added to it. At that time, a novice to television, he'd originally signed on expecting the show to end after ten episodes, and Costner almost left "Yellowstone" when it became clear the show was becoming a series. Given what a magnetic draw he is for the show, it's hard to imagine it without him.

With Season 5 of the show set to premiere November 13 and Sheridan busy getting spin-off "1923" ready for its December 18 debut, fans have been wondering what the future looks like for "Yellowstone," and they received good news from Cole Hauser.