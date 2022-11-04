Let The Right One In's Ian Foreman Recalls The Advice His Onscreen Mom, Anika Noni Rose, Gave Him - Exclusive

It's always lovely to see TV parents take a genuine interest in their onscreen children — especially when the actors are in the formative middle school years, when everything seems to change all at once. Luckily, Hollywood enforces strict rules for child actors these days, making working conditions much better than in decades past. Still, it's always nice to have an adult looking out for you, no matter whether you're in school or on a set.

"Let the Right One In" actor Ian Foreman (who plays Isaiah Cole) has just that with his TV mom, Anika Noni Rose (who plays Naomi Cole), who often gives Foreman advice and encourages him to advocate for himself. The world of Hollywood and vampires can be pretty daunting, and it's good to know that Rose has Foreman's back.

"Let the Right One In" invited Looper to the New York Comic Con press room, where we spoke to Ian Foreman during an exclusive interview about the advice Rose has given him during filming.