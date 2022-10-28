Anika Noni Rose Discusses What It's Like Working With Demián Bichir On Let The Right One In - Exclusive

On what it was like working with Demián Bichir, Anika Noni Rose joked, "With Demián, he is a horror. Where is he? He's terrible. He only wants green M&Ms." On a serious note, Rose continued, "He's lovely. He's a really charming person. He's a very tenderhearted and caring person." She added, "And he's also fun. He looks for the fun. He's very silly, and it is a safe space when you're working with him. You can't say that about everyone, but I'm very grateful to say that that is the case."

In addition to having a stellar cast to work with, Rose has both a book and a movie to offer inspiration for the show — and she loves both. "I'm a great fan of the original movie. I read the book. I thought it was amazing. We're taking those questions of humanity and where the break in humanity lies and bringing them into what we're doing," Rose explained. "It's an exploration of humanity, particularly when you are dealing with monsters. While you're looking at the monster, that in itself is an exploration of humanity. Where do we connect? Where do we depart? Where do we overlap?"