Enola Holmes 2's Director Explains The Impact The Matchbox Girls' Factory Strike Had On The Film

The follow-up to the initial outing of Millie Bobby Brown as the super-sleuthing little sister of big brother Sherlock Holmes (Henry Cavill), Netflix's "Enola Holmes 2" plants its narrative roots firmly in the actual history-changing women's labor action that inspired director Harry Bradbeer's approach to the film.

The newly streaming sequel continues Enola's case-cracking ways with all the deductive firepower and razor-keen observational skills of her famous older sibling. Also similar to the first film in the series, "Enola Holmes 2" finds Brown's character once again enmeshed in a case with pronounced socially conscious overtones.

In this regard, the first movie imbued Enola's quest to find her missing mother (played by Helena Bonham Carter) with character-building overtones of a young girl finding her way to empowerment in Victorian England. And while the second film in the franchise differs from the first, it also features a message of reform set amid the resoundingly conservative and overwhelmingly male societal structures of the Victorian Era. That being said, the film's director cites one pivotal historical episode as informing his take on Enola's latest Holmesian adventure.