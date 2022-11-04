Atlanta Fans Are Stuck On The Murderous Pig Moment From Season 4, Episode 9

Donald Glover's "Atlanta" premiered to FX in 2016 and continued at an irregular pace, returning for a second season in 2018 and a third season in 2022. Then, Season 4 kicked off in September of 2022, just months after the conclusion of Season 3 in May. Season 4 will be the final season of "Atlanta," which Glover explained he decided simply out of a desire to end the show on its own terms.

Reviewers praised "Atlanta" Season 4 right off the bat, describing the three episodes circulated among critics prior to the season's premiere in largely positive terms. Since then, viewers shared plenty of positive feedback themselves about this season as it aired each week. For example, fans were impressed by "Atlanta" Season 4, Episode 8, which essentially forgoes its entire core cast and becomes a mockumentary about how Disney compromised the artistic vision of the man behind "The Goofy Movie."

Episode 9, which serves as the penultimate episode of "Atlanta," first aired on November 3. The episode revolves almost entirely around Alfred Miles, aka rapper Paper Boi (Brian Tyree Henry) taking a stab at life on a rural farm. In one scene, Alfred kills a wild hog with a cast iron pan, which prompted some lively discussion among fans in the wake of the episode's premiere.